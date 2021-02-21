Our View: Students learning from those with valuable firsthand experience lost amid coronavirus pandemic | COMMENTARY

Another important facet of in-person education is the guests who come to speak, make presentations and participate in demonstrations to classes or entire schools during assemblies, giving students the benefit of those with first-hand knowledge and experiences they wouldn’t otherwise get. Some of that can be partially replicated via Zoom, such as the recent appearance by astronaut Kent Rominger at Winfield Elementary, but it’s not the same as a real-life interaction. And those have been absent from schools for nearly a year now thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, costing kids a chance to meet and benefit from those in the workforce on career days or those who’ve served our country on Veterans Day.