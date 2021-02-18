Our View: Higher rates of CCPS students receiving failing grades is a problem, but don’t give online learning an ‘F’ | COMMENTARY

Carroll County Public Schools released data Tuesday showing the number of students who received at least one failing grade in the second quarter more than tripled compared with the second quarter of 2019-20. Some 3,300 students in Carroll brought home at least one F on their second quarter report card — that number was just under 1,000 a year ago at this time — and about 800 students had at least four F’s.
Clearly, this illustrates a problem with the way students have learned this year, created by the coronavirus pandemic and the need to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Carroll students have spent more time inside classrooms than most throughout Maryland, but that still means half have been fully virtually and most of the other half had in-person learning twice a week for, at most, two months.
The takeaway should be that time and resources will need to be spent on the students most affected. Those students tend to be clustered in certain groups. There were 1,612 F’s given to students who receive free and reduced meals, a program with more than 5,300 students. There were 646 Fs given to students in special education, a program with nearly 3,000 students. And 101 Fs were were given to students in the English as a Second Language program, which serves 342. Students who are failing need help and need it now.
The takeaway should not, however, be that online learning is a failure. Many of those attending school virtually — actually logging on and sticking with the online learning throughout the school day — are thriving. In high level courses, such as Advanced Placement English, math and social studies, more A’s were earned in the second quarter than last year. Some families will likely want to continue this method of instruction even after the pandemic has ended.
One of the reasons cited for getting students back into schools was that enrollment had dropped by roughly 3%, with 777 fewer students than a year ago, CCPS officials said in December. Meanwhile, private schools in Carroll County were reporting increased enrollment. But what if online learning is a way to get a significant number of kids back into the school system?
According to the National Home Education Resource Institute, 4-5 millions students are currently being homeschooled. That figure has gone up substantially over the past two years. But even in the spring of 2019, some 2.5 million students were being homeschooled, which is more than 3% of all K-12 students.
There are various reasons, including curriculum, that families choose homeschooling. But, for many, it is related to socialization. Whether it be bullying or anxiety issues or something else, some parents simply feel their children will be better off, perhaps safer, learning at home. The ability to be instructed by talented teachers virtually might appeal to them.
Online learning also could be utilized within buildings to give students options they don’t have at their own schools. For example, if one high school offers French and others don’t, students at all schools should be able to take French virtually. Online can also be an option for kids who are sick enough that they shouldn’t be attending school in person, perhaps with a cold or a mild case of the flu, but not so sick they couldn’t sign on remotely and take notes. For snow days, too.
The virtual model is not for all. It doesn’t generally work well for younger students. Nor for special education students. Nor for students with restricted access to high-speed internet.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
But it has its place. And it shouldn’t receive a failing grade just because more CCPS students than usual did in the second quarter.