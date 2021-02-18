Our View: Higher rates of CCPS students receiving failing grades is a problem, but don’t give online learning an ‘F’ | COMMENTARY

The takeaway should be that time and resources will need to be spent on the students most affected. Those students tend to be clustered in certain groups. There were 1,612 F’s given to students who receive free and reduced meals, a program with more than 5,300 students. There were 646 Fs given to students in special education, a program with nearly 3,000 students. And 101 Fs were were given to students in the English as a Second Language program, which serves 342. Students who are failing need help and need it now.