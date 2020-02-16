Our View: CCPS’ out-of-district policy change doesn’t solve problem, creates new ones

Meanwhile, there are many who play varsity sports just to be a part of a team and to do something they enjoy. Previously, if those students wanted to transfer, perhaps to participate in Junior ROTC or to take a class not offered in their home school or to get out of a bad situation, possibly involving bullying, they could do so and continue playing sports. Now, knowing that leaving means they can’t play varsity sports for a year, they may be more likely to stay, depriving themselves of an improved educational experience or remaining in a miserable situation.