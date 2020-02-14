Our View: Ready’s bill faces long odds, but makes a lot more sense than the alternative

Ready, who represents most of Carroll County, is the primary sponsor of Senate Bill 332, which would require state and local correctional facilities to notify the U.S. Department of Homeland Security when they have a person in custody who is wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), to hold that individual for up to 48 hours and to honor immigration detainers in the same manner as other federal detainers. Hough and 11 other state senators are co-sponsoring. Hough, who represents Frederick County and a small portion of Carroll, is the primary sponsor of Senate Bill 197, which covers much of the same ground. Ready and 13 others are co-sponsoring.