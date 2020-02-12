Our View: Following procedures, heeding warnings helped Carroll County escape tragedy during tornado

The service said the tornado continued up Hahn Road along Sunshine Way, where more snapped and uprooted trees were seen, as was residential fencing damage, and a large recreational vehicle and a small military trailer were blown over. Damage was also observed along Lucabaugh Mill Road, west of Md. 27. The tornado then lifted northeast of Westminster and no damage was noted for about 4 miles until it neared Manchester, where numerous large trees were uprooted and snapped along Fort Schoolhouse Road, and a home had a section crushed by a large falling tree.