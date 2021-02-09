Our View: Parents should be aware of, discuss kids’ online activities on Safer Internet Day | COMMENTARY

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit asks everyone to take into consideration the vulnerabilities associated with online activity. The Computer Crimes Section operates and administers the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is composed of police agencies statewide that work to target offenders of child sexual exploitation. The task force’s primary mission continues to be to protect children from computer-facilitated sexual exploitation through cooperation between law enforcement agencies and prosecutors. Additionally, the task force provides community awareness campaigns helping to prevent the spread of these crimes through education. To learn more, contact Internet Safety Specialist Joe Dugan at joseph.dugan@maryland.gov.