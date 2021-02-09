Our View: Parents should be aware of, discuss kids’ online activities on Safer Internet Day | COMMENTARY

Today, Tuesday, Feb. 9, is Safer Internet Day, an annual recognition of global initiative that attempts to raise awareness about new and existing online issues regarding all manner of digital devices. In conjunction, investigators from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit raise are working to raise awareness of how parents and children can do more to protect themselves from potential dangers on the internet, according to an MSP news release.
During the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a dramatic increase in our nation’s youth online activities and the MSP Computer Crimes Unit is seeing a rise in self-generated sexually explicit material by children, according to the release. This material is also known as sexting, nudes or child sexual abuse material (child pornography).
The unit notes that it is important for parents to have open communication with their children about content sharing. With both boys and girls involved in sexting behaviors, parents need to have age-appropriate conversations with their children, beginning as soon as they have access to any technological device, according to the MSP release that states:
- One in five children who use the Internet has been sexually solicited.
- About 40% of kids in grades 4-8 reported they connected or chatted online with a stranger.
- Nearly 60% of teenagers have received an email or instant message from a stranger (half have replied).
- Nearly half of teens admit to taking action to hide their online behavior from parents.
- The average age for first exposure to pornography online is 11 years old.
- About 18% of teens have considered meeting with someone in person whom they first met online.
- In 2018, tech companies reported more than 45 million online photos and videos of children being sexually abused, double the amount from the year before.
The MSP release also noted a 2018 study in JAMA Pediatrics regarding children ages 12-17 that showed:
- 1 in 7 (or 14.8%) had sent sexts.
- 1 in 4 (27.4%) have received them.
- There was no significant difference between males and females.
Investigators from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit remind all ages to be vigilant as it relates to Internet safety. Children and senior citizens are often the target populations for online criminal activity. Here are some internet safety tips for parents:
- Place computers in a common area of the house.
- Educate yourself about digital devices and the Internet.
- Make reasonable rules and set screen time limits.
- Reinforce the guiding rule “Don’t talk to strangers.”
- Put accounts in your name and know your child’s passwords.
- Don’t let your children give out personal information online.
- Be aware of other digital devices your child may be using.
- Review the use histories or logs of your digital devices to see where your children have been online.
We urge all parents to take time on Safer Internet Day to talk with their children about their online activities and to be sure the above tips are being practiced.
The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit asks everyone to take into consideration the vulnerabilities associated with online activity. The Computer Crimes Section operates and administers the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is composed of police agencies statewide that work to target offenders of child sexual exploitation. The task force’s primary mission continues to be to protect children from computer-facilitated sexual exploitation through cooperation between law enforcement agencies and prosecutors. Additionally, the task force provides community awareness campaigns helping to prevent the spread of these crimes through education. To learn more, contact Internet Safety Specialist Joe Dugan at joseph.dugan@maryland.gov.