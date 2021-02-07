Our View: Resuming in-person events such as the PEEPshow a step forward | COMMENTARY

It won’t be exactly the same because a change of venue is involved. Instead of being held as usual at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster, the PEEPshow will take place March 26 through April 5 at TownMall of Westminster in the space formerly occupied for many years by Sears. So instead of being held in about 2,500 square feet of space, the works are art can be spread out over some 15,000 square feet to better allow social distancing and a one-way flow for visitors as they are walking around and voting for their favorite works of art. Other potential benefits of the move include more parking and the ability to wait in line, if needed, inside the mall rather than outside on the sidewalk lining Main Street. There will also continue to be an online version of the event.