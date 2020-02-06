When Legislative Liaison Mike Fowler told the Board of County Commissioners last week that the overall theme of this year’s legislative session is, “Of course, Kirwan Commission recommendations,” it should have surprised no one. Nor should his analysis that, when passed, the Kirwan bill will end up costing Carroll County far more than the zero additional funding preliminarily proposed.
It’s hard to argue against anything that came out of Kirwan, whose stated goal is to make Maryland’s education system “world-class.” Among the recommendations are: expanding pre-kindergarten, increasing teacher salaries, revamping high schools to provide more career and technical training, establishing community schools for low-income areas, expanding special education and increasing accountability. The vastly increased emphasis on career and tech training, and on pre-kindergarten, in particular, will absolutely pay tremendous dividends down the road for the state.
But that road is paved with money. Big money. Kirwan recommendations are expected to cost an extra $4 billion annually, with two-thirds coming from the state and one-third from local government. As Fowler told the commissioners, Prince George’s County and Baltimore City are each expected to be on the hook for more than $300 million extra per year and, considering votes from those areas will needed to pass the bill, the expectation is that the legislation will spread the cost around.
“So even though we meet our requirement in our jurisdiction we could still have to pony up, so to speak, to help out the other jurisdictions?" Commissioner Eric Bouchat, R-District 4 asked.
Absolutely As Commissioner Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, noted, the cost to Carroll could be via a direct or indirect hit.
“The costs can either be additional costs from us or ... money we won’t be receiving, and those dollars would be diverted from one place into the Kirwan mix,” he said.
Said Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2: “The money has to come from somewhere. We could be stuck holding the bag.”
Indeed. And by “we,” he could be talking about many different agencies or organizations throughout Carroll. As the annual beg-a-thon commences with various groups coming to the commissioners to make their case for funding in the fiscal year 2021 budget and beyond, they’d better have “Kirwan" in mind and be prepared with compelling arguments.
“More stress on our budget process," Bouchat lamented.
Indeed. But, again, while this is likely to be a hardship, it is not a surprise.
The commissioners have been talking about the potential impact of Kirwan for many, many months, apparently factored Kirwan into planning future budgets last spring and have been in the process of assessing needs going forward in anticipation of having to come up with more money because of Kirwan.
“That’s the importance of what we’ve been doing with the vision, in really aligning our goals and objectives,” Rothstein said. “Digging in to the budget costs, what are our actual real priorities, goals and objectives, to be funded and resourced? Because if we don’t, we’re going to find ourselves in trouble, as money and things are pulled away from us.”
The commissioners have been right to plan for this eventuality. As business owners everywhere are well aware, even the most meticulous planning goes out the window when the money coming in is significantly less than anticipated.
The county’s budget has a finite number attached to it and it has to be balanced. There will be little wiggle room on many big-dollar categories. It seems likely some groups are going to come away from this year’s budget process seriously disappointed. But this type of decision-making is a big part of what the commissioners are elected to do.
The state’s likely choice of putting an added emphasis on education is laudable and, if and when Kirwan funding is passed, Maryland’s future will be better off. But it won’t be easy for anyone — Carroll County included — finding that extra $4 billion per year.