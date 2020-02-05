That serves as a tragic reminder that burn injuries are among the leading causes of accidental death and injury in the United States, according to the American Burn Association (ABA), which reports that approximately 400,000 people receive medical care for treatment of burn injuries each year. In 2018 alone, there were 3,655 deaths from fire and smoke inhalation and another 40,000 people were treated in hospitals for burn-related injuries, according to ABA data. Children, the elderly, and the disabled are especially vulnerable.