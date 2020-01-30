The federal Department of Transportation administers the act, and last week proposed changes that would bring its definition of a service animal more closely in line with that of the Justice Department’s implementation of the Americans With Disabilities Act, which applies in other settings where members of the public mingle — including, ironically, airports. If approved, the changes also would mean more stringent documentation than is currently required — critics have noted the ease with which a letter purporting the need for an emotional support animal can be acquired — and more latitude for airlines in setting limits.