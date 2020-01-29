The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends no one travel to China unless it is absolutely necessary. But the CDC also stressed that, while there have been five cases of 2019-nCoV confirmed in the United States, all were detected in travelers returning from the Chinese city Wuhan. According to a CDC news release: “No person-to-person spread has been detected in the United States at this time and this virus is NOT spreading in the community.”