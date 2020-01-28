We can understand why more than 1,000 people have signed a petition protesting the construction of apartments in the Furnace Hills neighborhood of Westminster. Who wouldn’t rather look out of their window and see more than 5 acres of open space with grass and trees than a multi-story building and parking lot?
Unfortunately for them, neighbors have no control over what type of construction can occur on a particular site. That is dictated by zoning and what the owners of the property want to do with it.
In this case, while no site plan has yet been submitted, the proposed 35-apartment building would be located on a 5.3-acre site called the Clark Farm Properties off of Mulligan Lane and east of WTTR Lane. That area is zoned as Planned Development 4 (PD-4).
According to city code, zone PD-4 is for “relatively low density types of residential structures around the edge of the City,” and one of the permitted uses is “multiple-family dwellings up to three stories in height.”
Residents gathered for a neighborhood meeting to discuss their opposition Jan. 23 and are planning another meeting for Thursday. Their petition, on Change.org, called “Save Furnace Hills” and aiming “to stop the development of apartments on Clark Family Properties” had 1,010 signatures out of a goal of 1,500 by Monday afternoon.
Bryce Burkentine, vice president of land acquisitions and real estate for the developer of the site, told us Burkentine Builders is willing to talk with nearby residents if they reach out.
Among the reasons listed for signing the petition were fear of a reduction of property values, worry about increased traffic volume, concern over whether there are sufficient public safety resources, and overcrowded classrooms.
In terms of schools, according to Carroll County Public Schools’ enrollment numbers, the schools Furnace Hills resident would attend are all well under their state-rated capacity — Westminster Elementary is at 93%, West Middle at 82.4% and Westminster High at 82.8%. In terms of public safety resources, if the 100 people or so who would likely live in 35 apartments are too taxing on emergency services, then there is already a problem. In terms of traffic volume, the area is heavily built-up and perhaps infrastructure could be addressed by the city.
And as for property values? No way to tell for sure. Luckily for owners, home values in Westminster have been increasing over the past decade (up 12% in the past five years, according to zillow.com).
According to Burkentine, the apartments will be rented at market rate. In other words, perhaps to young teachers or law enforcement officers or any number of others new to the workforce who want to live and/or work in Carroll County but aren’t ready or can’t afford to buy a house.
Furnace Hills residents are also unhappy about Westminster’s Planning & Zoning Commission potentially granting leniency to allow the apartments to be built fewer than 200 feet from existing dwellings without letting them know. (According to a sketch plan submitted to the P&Z commission, the distance from the existing homes to the building would range from about 181 feet to 196 feet.)
Again, their frustration is understandable. It would have been better if they had been notified ahead of the discussion at the meeting so they could reach out and make their opinions known. But, according to Westminster’s Department of Community Planning and Development, the law does not require adjoining property owners to be notified.
“Once a site plan is submitted, members of the public can address their comments/concerns to the Department of Community Planning and Development, for the City of Westminster at planning@westgov.com," Mark Depo, Westminster’s director of community planning and development, told us via email,
Perhaps the developer and/or P&Z might be able to work with the community and get the apartments as far away as possible from existing dwellings. But as for stopping the apartments from being built, again, that’s beyond the purview of the neighbors or government officials given that this is the type of construction the area is zoned for.
The residents of nearby homes should absolutely make their opinions known. But if they were under the impression that nothing — certainly not apartments — would ever be built on the Clark Farm property, their anger would be better directed at whoever gave them that information.