In terms of schools, according to Carroll County Public Schools’ enrollment numbers, the schools Furnace Hills resident would attend are all well under their state-rated capacity — Westminster Elementary is at 93%, West Middle at 82.4% and Westminster High at 82.8%. In terms of public safety resources, if the 100 people or so who would likely live in 35 apartments are too taxing on emergency services, then there is already a problem. In terms of traffic volume, the area is heavily built-up and perhaps infrastructure could be addressed by the city.