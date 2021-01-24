Our View: Commissioner’s motions failed, effort to get points across did not | COMMENTARY

“I have never seen a more incestuous and convoluted structure of public responsibility laden with the potential for corruption and abuse in my life,” Bouchat read. “It defies my moral principles and political science intellect concerning the most scared of constitutional tenets, separation of power to prevent abuse of public trust. As a member of the county’s governing body, I can not in good [conscience] create zoning ordinances, preside over their enforcement alongside members the governing body has appointed, and cast votes that would potentially be reviewed in appeal by individuals the [governing] body has also appointed.”