Farmers market volunteers Mason Harrison, Eddie Watson, and Nathan Godfrey and Kiera St. Pierre were recognized. “Mason, Nathan, Eddie, and Kiera showed up on multiple weekends early in the morning to help set up and they were there in 90-plus degree weather sweeping, breaking down the bounce house, tents, and tables. They came with a positive attitude and were always willing to help with anything that was asked of them," Beth Currence, Sykesville Farmers Market manager, said. "We couldn’t have a market without volunteers.”