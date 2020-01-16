“I request everyone to look at the composition of this board that is all male when 51% of the population is female," Bouchat told the audience. "Females have representation on our school board and our state delegation, while the commissioner board has none. Therefore, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment — for those who aren’t sharp on history, it’s women’s suffrage — I challenge the professional, intelligent and talented women of this county to run for county commissioner in 2022.”