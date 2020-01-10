Trump sounded tough on Iran over its nuclear ambitions, but he replaced, or at least supplemented, threats of further U.S. military action with something we rarely hear from him: the steadying language of diplomacy. Trump said Iran appeared to be standing down, that he didn't want to order the U.S. back into battle and that he wanted Europe's help, and NATO's participation, in an effort to draw Iran back into negotiations over its nuke and ballistic missile programs. Trump said he wants a deal “that allows Iran to thrive and prosper and take advantage of its enormous untapped potential.”