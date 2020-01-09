According to CCPS policy, the decision on whether to close or delay the opening of school must be made by 6 a.m., before buses are on the road and students have left their homes. When the school system declares a two-hour delay with reevaluation — which was not the case Wednesday — the deadline for re-evaluation is 7 a.m. That time seems arbitrary, however. If a decision needs to be made by 6 on a normal day, the deadline for reevaluation seems like it should be 8 when there is already a two-hour delay.