Del. Susan Krebs said the District 5 group simply had scheduling conflicts and that the weekend before the start of the General Assembly is a bad time to hold such an event. Perhaps the timing could’ve been better. Still, it would have been nice if at least one of the legislators from District 5 would’ve come to the breakfast to hear concerns, glean information and report back to the others as well as to, perhaps, explain to educators what is realistic and what is unrealistic in terms of funding.