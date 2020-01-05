More important is the communication system that was discussed. Currently, cell phone is the primary way to contact drivers and this if far from ideal. In case you haven’t noticed, there are plenty of areas in Carroll County with little to no cell service. Also, it is illegal for bus drivers to answer the phone while driving, so they must find a location to safely pull over before answering. And communication is merely one-to-one. “So if we have a major issue going on at a school or a weather incident in a certain part of the county, we can’t communicate effectively with groups of buses,” Mike Hardesty, director of transportation for CCPS, said.