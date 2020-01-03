Heating equipment is involved in 1 in every 7 home fires and 1 in every 5 home fire deaths. The NFPA warns to keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from any heat source like fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators or space heaters and to keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far away from your home as possible. Also, plug only only heat-producing appliance (like a space heater) into an electrical outlet at a time, have a qualified professional clean and inspect your chimney and vents every year, and store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container at least 10 feet from any home.