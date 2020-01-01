Smoking rates have fallen precipitously thanks to the legislation above. In 1965, 42.4% of adults smoked cigarettes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number is now 14%. That’s tremendous progress, but it comes after millions have died because of their habit. Some 200,000 new cases of lung cancer are diagnosed each year and some 150,000 people die of it each year. Approximately 16 million Americans suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and around 3.5 million have emphysema. Smoking is the top risk factor for all of the above. Had we been more proactive in passing legislation to warn, restrict and ban cigarettes sooner, how many of those deaths or debilitating diseases could’ve been prevented?