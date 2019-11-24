Obviously, that’s not to say that a student of color won’t benefit from the many talented white teachers in CCPS — and white students will benefit from having minority teachers as well — but there’s just too much evidence showing that white teachers are more likely to “see themselves” in students of the same race. Thus, they will more often give a break to a same-race student, whether that be in terms of discipline or a nomination for the Gifted & Talented program.