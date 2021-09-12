Mitch Edelman: Unifying the country starts with acceptance of facts and truths | COMMENTARY

Unless we act now, monster storms, massive fires, and flooding will become unavoidable. In 1970, Annapolis had about 10 flood days per year. Now, it’s 40. In another 20 years, rising sea levels will cause more than 100 flood days per year. The tens of billions of dollars we spend today to cope with climate change will grow to hundreds of billions in a very few years. Nearly one in five Americans deny the reality of climate change or believe humans have nothing to do with it; 135 members of Congress and the Senate, all Republicans, voted against actions to address what the U.S. military called “an urgent and growing threat to our national security.”