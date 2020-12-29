Edelman: Society has had to adapt because of COVID-19 and that will continue into the new year | COMMENTARY

Those having the kind of job that can be done outside of the office find themselves telecommuting: high-speed broadband allows us to do virtually all of our work online. Apps like Zoom and Webex enable meetings to be conducted online. Secure networks allow workers to access data from a corporate database. People enjoy not having to face the morning and evening commute, and corporations enjoy not having the costs of maintaining cubicle farms. Work-at-home has been growing for years. If there is a silver lining to the dark cloud that is COVID-19, it might be to make this the model for the office of the future. Alas, this may be the only positive impact we see from this accursed disease. Even as some workers get a break, many find that the pandemic has created an economic disaster for them and their families.