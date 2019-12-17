Senators take this oath when they are elected: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.” When they begin considering the articles of impeachment, they will take an additional oath: “I solemnly swear (or affirm) that in all things appertaining to the trial of Donald John Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help me God.” This is a more demanding oath than the ones they took when they were sworn into their positions. Not only must they keep their promise to uphold the rule of law, they swear before God to put party politics aside and judge the case before the president only on the facts in evidence.