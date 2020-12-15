Edelman: COVID-19 vaccine a promising development — if enough people will get it | COMMENTARY

CDC guidelines call for inoculations to be prioritized. The first group to receive the vaccine are health workers and those in nursing homes; According to Maryland’s vaccination plan, 320,000 healthcare workers and 52,000 nursing home residents are in this group. The second tier of recipients consists of essential workers, teachers, and first responders. 485,000 Marylanders make up that group. Those with certain preexisting conditions or over 65 years of age comprise the third group of people in line for inoculations. Around 1.8 million Marylanders are in this cohort. The initial allotment of vaccines falls far short of the number of highest priority recipients, let alone the several million of us not falling into one of the high priority groups; we will need to wait until later in 2021 for the vaccines to significantly reduce the COVID-19 infection rate.