We hold fast to our core values, one of which is fairness. That means that all of us have a right to equal treatment under the law. It means that every child has a right to quality education in a public school. It means that every person is entitled to accomplish all they can and are willing to work for, without being handicapped by prejudice or discrimination. It means that your pay for the work you do should not be affected by your gender. It means every eligible American should be able to vote.