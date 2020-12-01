Edelman: Trump’s conduct not just political sabotage but a blow to America | COMMENTARY

If this seems far-fetched and alarmist, you might want to consult recent history. The winner of the 2000 election wasn’t determined until six weeks after election day. Uncertainty in the outcome contributed heavily to a 10% drop in the stock market. More importantly, it also resulted in delays getting George W. Bush’s national security team up to speed on the threat of radical Islamist attacks on America later in the year. Andy Card, Bush’s former chief of staff, said “it’s concerning that the Trump Administration has refused to cooperate” with President-elect Biden’s transition team. Card also said in that CNN interview, “The 9/11 Commission had said if there had been a longer transition and there had been cooperation, there might have been a better response, or maybe not even any attack.”