The facts gathered in hearings conducted by the House Intelligence Committee present a consistent picture. Over several months, the Trump Administration applied pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky, the newly elected president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son. Several highly placed diplomats and National Security Council staff testified that the Trump Administration held back military aid to Ukraine and an invite for Zelensky to visit the White House until the Ukrainian government did “a favor” for Trump. He wanted them to publicly announcing an investigation into the Biden family. Testimony revealed that Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, ran a back-channel operation designed to short-circuit normal diplomatic and governmental operations, to the detriment of both the United States’ and Ukraine’s interests. The former ambassador to Ukraine testified that Giuliani’s operation interfered with American efforts to remove a corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor.