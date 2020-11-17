Edelman: Trump, his supporters must face election reality for good of country | COMMENTARY

Even more importantly, the nation has an uninterrupted history of peaceful transfer of power from one presidency to the next. This is more than mere tradition. It is the very kernel of democracy itself. America’s trust in our government stands on our trust that elections are fair. Trump’s truculent refusal to accept the will of the people sparked violent protests on the Capitol’s streets last Saturday. Thousands of Trump supporters protested the election results, resulting in at least one stabbing and 20 arrests. Earlier in the day, while en route to an urgent meeting with his golf caddie, Trump gave thumbs up to those protesters as his motorcade drove by their gathering places.