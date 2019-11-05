These reports have been corroborated by several sources, including security officer Col. Alexander Vindman. He heard the call and described its content as “extremely disturbing.” Ukrainian chargé d’affaires William Taylor expressed dismay at the back-channel activities that Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer, was conducting. He emailed Trump pal and EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, “Are we now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigation?” The security assistance Taylor was referring to is $391 million in military aid to Ukraine that Trump ordered withheld, against the counsel of defense and national security advisors. Taylor also emailed, “I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.” Taylor had no reason to lie; in fact, he had reason not to lie.