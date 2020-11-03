Edelman: Everyone’s vote isn’t counted equally thanks to electoral college, but everyone should still vote | COMMENTARY

In any election, each person’s vote should also count the same as every other vote counts. But that is not the case. If you were one of the fewer than 250,000 voters in Wyoming, your choice is worth around 380% of a Californian’s vote. Around 40 million people live in California, more than the total population of the 21 least-populated states. Those 21 states have 94 electoral votes compared with California’s 55. The bias built into the Electoral College discounts the worth of an individual’s vote in larger states. In our history, five candidates won the popular vote and lost the electoral college, with two being decided by Congress. In this century, both the 2000 and 2016 elections went to losers of the popular vote.