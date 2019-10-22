Cummings will be remembered for more than his chairmanship, his legislative career, and his considerable oratorical skills. He will be remembered for doing what was right and decent. At 11 years of age, he put himself at great personal risk to try to desegregate a public swimming pool in south Baltimore. Told by a school counselor that he lacked the smarts to become a lawyer, he proved himself more than capable of attaining that goal. He broke color lines in the Maryland House of Delegates, and during his 16 years in the House of Delegates, he became the first African-American to rise to Speaker Pro Tempore, the House’s second most powerful position. In the aftermath of Freddie Gray’s death, Cummings showed up on the streets, urging calm in the face of violence.