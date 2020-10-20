Edelman: Lack of support for Trump from fellow Republicans is telling | COMMENTARY

Trump has earned the contempt of many of his own appointees. His first Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, called him a “[expletive] moron.” Defense Secretary Mattis said, “We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. … We must reject and hold accountable those who would make a mockery of our Constitution.” Former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer said, “… the President has very little understanding of what it means to be in the military, to fight ethically…” Former Homeland Security advisor Tom Bossert said he was “deeply disappointed” by Trump’s pressuring Ukraine for dirt on Biden. Just last week, former chief of staff John Kelly said, “the depths of his dishonesty is just astonishing to me. The dishonesty, the transactional nature of every relationship, thought it’s more pathetic than anything else. He the most flawed person I have ever met in my life.” These were the people who worked closely with Trump. They are the ones most committed to defending our nation. They have no confidence in the President. Why should you?