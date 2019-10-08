The issue at hand is whether the President violated Federal Election Code laws making it unlawful for “a person to solicit, accept, or receive a contribution … from a foreign national.” The events leading up to this investigation have been front-page news for most of the past several weeks. The event that brought the president’s conduct into focus was a whistleblower complaint that in a July 25 call to Ukrainian President Zelensky, he pressured Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son. The president released a partial transcript of his conversation, confirming that the allegation’s claims are factual. As more evidence came to light about the president’s dealings with Ukraine, he doubled down on his claim of no wrongdoing and publicly called for China to investigate the Bidens, also a violation of law.