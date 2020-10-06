Edelman: Trump’s week: Disruptive debate performance, inevitable diagnosis, obfuscation | COMMENTARY

On Saturday, the White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, held a news conference that raised much concern and many questions than it answered about Trump’s condition. As nearly as can be determined from the messy event, Trump became symptomatic, perhaps as early as Wednesday. It didn’t stop the president from attending mask-free fundraisers with COVID-positive staff on Thursday, the day before the public learned he was ill. Conley needed to issue corrections on the timelines for the onset of Trump’s illness. As of this writing, we are still unsure about the president’s condition or when he started showing symptoms. Conley painted a rosy picture of the president’s health, saying that Trump was not on oxygen or having difficulty breathing or walking.