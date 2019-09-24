Edelman: We can learn from the 16-year-old whose movement reminds us, ‘physics is not political’

The most compelling aspect of this movement is its non-ideological nature. Her point is very straightforward: “Physics is not political.” Putting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere increases its capacity to retain heat. Heat up the air, you heat up the planet. Heat the planet enough, ocean levels rise and ecosystems change. Let those conditions continue long enough and fresh water becomes a scarce resource, food production is threatened, and the world will see population migration that will make the president’s border crisis look like a garden party. But that school strike for climate has, at least for this moment, focused the entire world’s population on this crisis, and with it, the hope that we will take effective action now, before this crisis reaches a tipping point.