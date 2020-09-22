Edelman: Plan to confirm justice so soon after Ginsburg’s death the height of Republican hypocrisy | COMMENTARY

Ginsburg championed gender equality on the court; her arguments made it possible for men to receive widowers' benefits and women in the military to receive the same housing allowances as men. She fought for the rights of all Americans, irrespective of gender, age, sexual orientation, or ethnicity. Ginsburg was the champion of the voiceless and underrepresented. She was as much a force in protecting a woman’s right to attend a military academy as she was in protecting a woman’s right to choose. Her strong support for equal rights made our nation a better place for all.