Edelman: The Dragon and Donaldo, a cautionary tale

Those loyal advisors, wise in the ways of dragons like the mighty Saint Endurian, took it upon themselves to assuage the fears of the Al-Bammys, invoking another Twitterbird to speak, saying, “Chillax, you Al-Bammys, the Dragon, mighty though he may be, has other ideas.” The Donaldo was unaccustomed to being contradicted, especially by a lowly Dragon-watcher, and so, he set out to prove himself right and the Dragon-watcher wrong. He extracted from his desk drawer an ebon-tipped liquid crayon and proceeded to draw a curiously curved black arc on an outdated Dragon-tracking map. The curve was straight out of the Donaldo’s mind. It stretched over parts of Al-Bammy that the Dragon had in no way ever contemplated visiting. “There, see! I told you that the Dragon was nigh onto Al-Bammy,” even as it was hundreds of leagues away, and the Donaldo was leagues away from the reality of the situation.