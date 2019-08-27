Edelman: Markets hate uncertainty, tweeter-in-chief all over the map on economy

The stock markets hate uncertainty. Nothing frightens investors more than not knowing how the government might change fiscal policy or act unpredictably; last week, Mr. Trump’s statements were all over the map. He appointed Jerome Powell chair of the Federal Reserve in February, 2018 and has regretted it ever since, as Powell refused to cut interests rates at a time the economy didn’t need another economic sugar high. Trump unfailingly assails people who put the country’s well-being over his. He wasted no time comparing his own appointee to Chinese dictator Xi, tweeting “My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay [sic] Powell or Chairman Xi?” in response to which, the market shrank more than a frightened soufflé. The Chinese premier and Trump fired salvos back and forth across the Pacific in the latest fusillade of tariff hikes, further distressing the Dow Jones.