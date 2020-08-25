Edelman: A look at Democrats’ plans to deal with our most pressing problems | COMMENTARY

Democrats recognize the great threat the COVID-19 pandemic poses to us and our nation. Every area of our society has been damaged by it. To recover from the pandemic’s crushing impact, we must first contain and control its spread. Democrats pledge to make testing available and provide states with adequate funding to conduct effective contact tracing, an essential part of controlling the virus’ spread. Before we can control the spread of this disease, we need to know the scope of the problem. Democrats believe that we must follow the informed advice of medical experts like Dr. Fauci and practice social distancing and wearing face masks. Democrats will extend medical coverage through expanded Medicaid assistance to states and financing COBRA, medical insurance for the many people who lost coverage when they became unemployed. We know that the novel coronavirus disproportionately affects the poor. Putting our resources where they’re most needed will have the greatest impact on bringing this crisis to an end. This is the surest, quickest way to restore our economy to full strength, completely reopen our schools, and get the millions of people who lost their jobs back to work.