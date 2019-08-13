Edelman: To address gun violence, remove barriers that keep us from being armed with data

The Federal Government is constrained by the NRA-sponsored Dickey Amendment, which states: "none of the funds made available for injury prevention and control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may be used to advocate or promote gun control." That piece of legislation was passed in 1996, after CDC-funded research found that murder rates are higher in households with firearms. Even though the amendment doesn’t ban research, there is evidence that CDC officials feared political retribution in the form of draconian budget cuts insisted on by legislators in the NRA’s pocket. Several attempts have been made to repeal Dickey, but it remains on the books. It needs to go. Unless we are armed with facts, there are just too many rabbit holes we could go down.