Edelman: Use your only weapon to defend democracy by voting this November | COMMENTARY

We know with certainty that Trump is waging war on the United States Postal Service; we can’t be sure why. But his attempts to strangle the postal service will most likely delay processing mail-in ballots. Trump would love to use that as an excuse to challenge the outcome of the election, likely a massive defeat for him. He has already broken with more than two centuries’ tradition in saying he would not necessarily accept the outcome of the election, calling it “rigged,” before even one vote is cast. Trump also sent a tweet wondering whether the election should be delayed, which cannot possibly help make the outcome more legitimate.