Edelman: Tweets about Baltimore, Cummings just more abuse, name-calling that ‘now seem perfectly normal’

The Sunday news programs were infested with Trump surrogates: Former South Carolina Congressman Mick Mulvaney said he would “get fired” if his district’s poverty rate were as high as Cummings’. It should be noted that the poverty rate in Mulvaney’s district is nearly identical to Cummings’. He also said the president’s remarks had nothing to do with race, just as Trump’s attacks on Mexicans had nothing to do with race, and his saying the Nazis in Charlottesville included some “very good people.” I cannot say if Trump himself harbors hatred for non-whites, but there is no room at all to doubt the racist nature of his tweets or the focus of those slanderous insults: Trump wasn’t content with vile condemnations of a place where many Carroll County citizens work and do business. He declared Congressman Cummings a racist. The disuniter in chief has in the past two weeks challenged the patriotism of four congresswomen of color and called a senior congressman of color a racist. To borrow a phrase from a recent gubernatorial election, the president might not be a racist, but racists think he’s a racist.