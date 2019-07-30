Edelman: Tweets about Baltimore, Cummings just more abuse, name-calling that ‘now seem perfectly normal’

Being away for a couple of weeks, sans internet and the daily barrage of emails that flood my inbox, I was grateful to have missed the headlines. Whale watching from our ship’s decks, seeing the magnificence of ancient glaciers and rivers where wild salmon spawn, totem poles, and soaring eagles, capturing memories on digital film of Alaska’s wild beauty, the Yukon Territory, and a brief shore call in British Columbia exhilarated the senses and brought to mind John Muir’s words: “in every walk with Nature, one receives far more than he seeks.”
We returned to the world of news only to be assaulted by the headlines that were almost enough to put me back on the plane to find some distant village where the people had never heard of “the squad” and “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” rhetoric from a president who thrives on division, insult, and conflict.
Widely-respected conservative George Will wrote of Trump’s behavior, “What Mr. Trump is doing that is damaging to the country is public and constant. It is a bell he’s ringing that can’t be un-rung. He is putting into our civic discourse a level of conversation, and of name-calling, and of abuse that will now seem perfectly normal in the future.” Will’s analysis of Trump’s conduct and words and political attacks is dead on. Let’s pray that he’s wrong predicting that such behavior becomes the norm.
The most recent target of the President’s odious tweet addiction is Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings, who heads the House Oversight committee that voted to subpoena Trump’s and several staffers’ emails. The president’s first tweet called the district he represents “a dangerous & filthy place” where “no human being would want to live.
Maryland’s seventh Congressional District, which Cummings represents, includes West Baltimore and parts of Howard County. The district is around 55% African-American, 45% Caucasian, with a median annual income of around $60,000. It is beyond belief that any human being could see Trump’s words and not be offended, but the sorry fact is that Trump’s words had their supporters.
The Sunday news programs were infested with Trump surrogates: Former South Carolina Congressman Mick Mulvaney said he would “get fired” if his district’s poverty rate were as high as Cummings’. It should be noted that the poverty rate in Mulvaney’s district is nearly identical to Cummings’. He also said the president’s remarks had nothing to do with race, just as Trump’s attacks on Mexicans had nothing to do with race, and his saying the Nazis in Charlottesville included some “very good people.” I cannot say if Trump himself harbors hatred for non-whites, but there is no room at all to doubt the racist nature of his tweets or the focus of those slanderous insults: Trump wasn’t content with vile condemnations of a place where many Carroll County citizens work and do business. He declared Congressman Cummings a racist. The disuniter in chief has in the past two weeks challenged the patriotism of four congresswomen of color and called a senior congressman of color a racist. To borrow a phrase from a recent gubernatorial election, the president might not be a racist, but racists think he’s a racist.
Why is the president hurling these white-hot, divisive insults now? He might think he could gain political advantage by adding another prominent black American to the growing list of minorities he attacked, but his history suggests another reason. Pressure to impeach Trump is growing and could soon reach a tipping point where a majority of Americans believe his actions warrant removal from office. We’ve seen in the past that when threatened, he throws up a diversion; the greater the threat, the louder and nastier the President’s distractions get. Mr. Trump desperately wants to turn attention away from his ever-growing self-made political problems. His calculations are that he can more easily survive being branded a bigot than to withstand the answer to one question from last week’s Mueller hearings: “if the president were not in office, could he be indicted?” Mueller’s terse and truthful reply — “yes.”
