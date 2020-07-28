Edelman: Amid his contradictory messages, even president’s own party have turned on him | COMMENTARY

In the past several weeks, the White House has both attacked and adapted Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recommendations for face masks and social distancing. The president pulled the Republican National Committee nominating convention out of Charlotte because North Carolina’s governor insisted that attendees wear face masks and maintain social distancing. Then, he canceled the event in Jacksonville because Florida’s governor didn’t. He insisted that the White House had the COVID-19 situation well in control many times between February and mid-July; then he announces that it will get worse before it gets better. Having decided that attending a crowded convention hall is too risky for him, the president insists that it’s fine for children to attend crowded classrooms. His talking heads appear on TV shows and tell us that kids don’t get sick and spread the virus; they tell us that the few kids who will inevitably die of the virus represent an acceptable loss level. Earlier, they told us that losing a few senior citizens was an acceptable risk in exchange for opening the economy. Perhaps some diehard Trump supporters see things differently, but of all the things I’m willing to die for, helping Trump Hotel turn a profit is not one of them, and I am not willing to risk the lives of my nephews and nieces for Trump’s poll numbers.