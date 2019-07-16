Edelman: America met the challenge 50 years ago, can we meet a different challenge today?

Today is the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest accomplishments of the 20th century. On July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center, carrying the very first human beings to set foot on the moon. I still remember my excitement watching the shadowy, spectral broadcast of Neil Armstrong saying, “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” as he stepped down onto the moon’s surface. Before that moment, space travel was the stuff of “Twilight Zone” episodes and sci-fi novels, an impossible dream, a wish, and a challenge.
In 1961, President Kennedy pledged to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade. The Soviet Union had taken an early lead in the so-called “space race” with its launch of Sputnik in 1957 and putting a man in space a month prior to the President’s declaration. The Soviets’ highly visible technical achievements like Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin’s space flight coupled with early American failures, and the Cold War being what it was, the United States was compelled to take a bold step forward, if only for its propaganda value. The space program was that bold step. Apollo 11’s mission of putting astronauts on the moon and returning them safely to Earth established America’s as the preeminent scientific and economic superpower.
Over the decades, the space program produced many, many innovations that changed our lives. Some of the thousands of innovations that came from the quest to put a man on the moon: the robotics that made it possible to manipulate objects in space were adapted to make artificial limbs. We sleep on mattresses made of lightweight memory foam that protected and cushioned astronauts in space. Ultra-thin space blankets protect victims of shock or hypothermia. Many of us eat the freeze-dried foods that also fed the moon-walkers. GPS devices capable of locating your car with pinpoint accuracy read position and time data from dozens of positioning satellites. Communications satellites make it possible for us to view the world in real time. Do you use a cordless vacuum cleaner? The technology for them was originally used to make a drill to obtain core samples of the moon’s surface. Water purifiers that decontaminated and recycled waste water on the Apollo now clean up polluted streams and rivers across the world. The very long list of everyday items using technology from the space program show the immense value and return on the investment we made in primary science research to make Kennedy’s vision a reality.
Today’s challenges are different from those that faced the country a half-century ago. Space-age technology allows us to predict weather with great accuracy, but knowing how hot it’ll get won’t solve the crisis that is manmade global warming. Freeze-dried strawberries won’t solve climate-induced droughts that result in widespread hunger in many parts of the world. The laws of physics are apolitical. Put a lot of fissile material in a closed space, and you get a very hot explosion. Put a lot of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, and you get a very hot planet. If you don’t want a nuclear weapon, don’t make big piles of plutonium in Tehran or Tennessee. If you don’t want big fires, 90-degree weather in the arctic, hurricanes in July, or desertification from Nebraska to the Pacific (to say nothing of sub-Saharan Africa most of central Asia, and Australia), don’t burn a lot of fossil fuels.
The urgency that President Kennedy brought to bear on the space race necessitated a large number of talented people to work very hard to solve what looked going forward to be wicked problems in engineering and physics. Kennedy knew this. He said, “We choose to go to the moon in this decade, and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard." We’ve seen the results that came out of that effort. Americans changed the world, and our successes opened the door to improving the quality of life for everyone, not just our country. President Nixon acknowledged our nation’s truly incredible accomplishments when he told us, “For one priceless moment in the whole history of man, all the people on this Earth are truly one.”
Today, even as we celebrate the anniversary of that momentous event, the wicked technological and human crisis of global warming stands before us. As great as the effort was to put a man on the moon in just one decade, we will need an even greater level of commitment and technological innovation to preserve this planet before it’s too late. And the clock is running.
Mitch Edelman writes from Finksburg. Email him at mjemath@gmail.com