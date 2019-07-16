Edelman: America met the challenge 50 years ago, can we meet a different challenge today?

Over the decades, the space program produced many, many innovations that changed our lives. Some of the thousands of innovations that came from the quest to put a man on the moon: the robotics that made it possible to manipulate objects in space were adapted to make artificial limbs. We sleep on mattresses made of lightweight memory foam that protected and cushioned astronauts in space. Ultra-thin space blankets protect victims of shock or hypothermia. Many of us eat the freeze-dried foods that also fed the moon-walkers. GPS devices capable of locating your car with pinpoint accuracy read position and time data from dozens of positioning satellites. Communications satellites make it possible for us to view the world in real time. Do you use a cordless vacuum cleaner? The technology for them was originally used to make a drill to obtain core samples of the moon’s surface. Water purifiers that decontaminated and recycled waste water on the Apollo now clean up polluted streams and rivers across the world. The very long list of everyday items using technology from the space program show the immense value and return on the investment we made in primary science research to make Kennedy’s vision a reality.