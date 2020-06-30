Edelman: AG Barr a loyal lieutenant in Trump’s march toward autocratic presidency | COMMENTARY

These events point to three disturbing aspects of Trump’s and Barr’s conduct: Trump desperately hopes to escape the scrutiny of federal investigators; Barr is his willing tool in suppressing them. Trump callously retaliates against those whom he thinks oppose him; Barr is his accomplice. Trump is not above violence against Americans exercising their First Amendment rights, as witnessed in Lafayette Square; Barr gave the orders. Bill Barr is a lieutenant in Trump’s march toward an autocratic presidency putting itself above the rule of law. They both need to go. The future of our democracy is at stake.