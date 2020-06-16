Edelman: Floyd’s tragic death may, finally, serve as catalyst for real change

One of the bars to equality is systemic, or structural racism. It is important to understand that systemic racism does not mean that people have racist inclinations or are white supremacists. It means that our complex social, economic, and political institutions interact to disadvantage people of color. For example, redlining didn’t happen by accident. Until the 1950’s, the Federal Housing Authority lending guide expressly stated that blacks were “adverse influences” on property values, so people of color could not use FHA loans to move into the suburbs. Also, a white person couldn’t obtain an FHA loan to buy in a black neighborhood. Private lending institutions followed suit. Property taxes fund schools. Those redlined areas could not afford schools of comparable quality to the richer, whiter suburbs, leading to higher dropout rates and reduced employment opportunities for people living in them, reinforcing the cycle of poverty and blocked opportunity that persists to this day in many urban areas. The cumulative effects of these policies are passed from generation to generation.