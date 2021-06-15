Edelman: Like other rights, freedom of the press coming under partisan attack | COMMENTARY

Richard Nixon’s notorious “enemies list” included a number of prominent newscasters. He used the IRS and other arms of the federal government to harass political opponents, which was one of the factors contributing to his being forced to resign. Impeachment Article 2 reads in part, “Using the powers of the office of President of the United States, Richard M. Nixon, in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States ... has, acting personally and through his subordinates and agents, endeavoured to ... cause, in violation of the constitutional rights of citizens, income tax audits or other income tax investigations to be initiated or conducted in a discriminatory manner.”