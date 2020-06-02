Edelman: Root causes of racial unrest run deeper than shootings by police

The last week of May was pretty rough on our nation. It began with yet another in a long, painful and unjustified string of unarmed black men dying at the hand, or in this case the knee, of a white police officer. George Floyd’s dying moments were captured on video and are on display for all to see. Whatever crime he may have committed did not rise to the level of capital offense, but he was put to death as if it was. Three Minneapolis police officers watched and did nothing to stop a fourth one from applying lethal force to clamp Floyd’s windpipe and suffocate him, long after whatever threat he might have posed had been neutralized. Reactions were predictable. Street protests occurred, first in Minneapolis, then in at least 40 other cities across the country. Inevitably, violence followed, often incited by looters who had nothing to do with the protests. If Floyd’s death was the spark that ignited this tinderbox, what was the kindling for these flames of protest turned violent?